|
|
WATERLOO – George Mull, 47, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (October 15, 2019).
Loyal, loving and supportive husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (October 20) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva.
His funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Saint Mary's Church Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to: Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Street, Waterloo, NY 13615; VFW Post 6433, 29 W. Elisha Street, Waterloo, NY 13615; , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
George was born April 30, 1972 in Waterloo to George W. Mull and Bonnie L. (Hauf) Ehler. He was a 1991 graduate of Waterloo High School. He worked at the Finger Lakes Times for many years and presently as a machinist at Xylem, Auburn, New York. He was a Waterloo Little League coach, avid bowler, a past member of North Seneca Ambulance, member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6433 and was captain of several slow pitch softball teams.
He was a fun loving guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved to cook, make people laugh and gather around a good bon fire. He also competed in area demolition derby's.
George is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Jessica (Strally) whom he married August 12 1995; his son, Brian; his mother, Bonnie (Hauf) Ehler; his father, George (Nellie) Mull; sisters Theresa (David Webber) Erwin and Kathy (Pat) Berry; father-in-law, Steve Strally; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marietta (Dunham) Stally; maternal grandparents Wilson and Eileen (Williamson) Hauf; and paternal grandparents Russell and Elizabeth (Hahn) Mull.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019