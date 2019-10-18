Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Mull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Mull Obituary
WATERLOO – George Mull, 47, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (October 15, 2019).

Loyal, loving and supportive husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (October 20) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, LLC, 28 Genesee Street, Geneva.

His funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Saint Mary's Church Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to: Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Street, Waterloo, NY 13615; VFW Post 6433, 29 W. Elisha Street, Waterloo, NY 13615; , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

George was born April 30, 1972 in Waterloo to George W. Mull and Bonnie L. (Hauf) Ehler. He was a 1991 graduate of Waterloo High School. He worked at the Finger Lakes Times for many years and presently as a machinist at Xylem, Auburn, New York. He was a Waterloo Little League coach, avid bowler, a past member of North Seneca Ambulance, member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6433 and was captain of several slow pitch softball teams.

He was a fun loving guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved to cook, make people laugh and gather around a good bon fire. He also competed in area demolition derby's.

George is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Jessica (Strally) whom he married August 12 1995; his son, Brian; his mother, Bonnie (Hauf) Ehler; his father, George (Nellie) Mull; sisters Theresa (David Webber) Erwin and Kathy (Pat) Berry; father-in-law, Steve Strally; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marietta (Dunham) Stally; maternal grandparents Wilson and Eileen (Williamson) Hauf; and paternal grandparents Russell and Elizabeth (Hahn) Mull.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now