George N. Chandler III

Guest Book
  • "While words fail to capture the pain of losing a loved one,..."
    - DS
  • "My condolences for your loss. May the God of all comfort..."
    - B
  • "I will miss you my amazing friend. You had a sensational..."
    - Angela Torres
  • "That sensational smile I will miss you."
    - Angela Torres
  • "I will miss you George you are amazing. You have broken..."
    - Angela Torres
Service Information
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY
14456
(315)-789-2224
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Seneca Terrace Tent at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront
41 Lakefront Drive
Geneva, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shaker Heights Country Club
Obituary
Send Flowers

George N. Chandler III

GENEVA – A Family gathering and celebration of George N. Chandler's III life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday (June 7) at the Seneca Terrace Tent at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront, 41 Lakefront Drive, Geneva, NY.

For those who wish, the family suggest, a donation be made in his name to Lochland School, 1065 Lockland Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Geneva, NY   (315) 789-2224
funeral home direction icon