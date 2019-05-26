Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Newcombe Chandler III. View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Seneca Terrace Tent at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront 41 Lakefront Drive Geneva , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA–GEORGE NEWCOMBE CHANDLER III, age 48, of Geneva, New York passed away peacefully with family on May 21, 2019.



George's family is having a gathering and celebration of George's life on Friday,(June 7) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Seneca Terrace Tent at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront, 41 Lakefront Drive Geneva, New York.



For those who wish, the family suggests a donation be made in his name to Lochland School, 1065 Lochland Road, Geneva, New York 14456.



He was born and resided in Cleveland, Ohio, for 13 years. George was born with SOLS. While many doctors believed he would not survive his first year, he lived a full and happy life. He taught those around him patience, perseverance and that love can be shown through a smile, a lift of his eye or a simple gesture. Attending the Green Road Development Center in Ohio, he learned to walk, ride a bike and use sign language to help communicate. He lived at the Stewart Home School in Frankfort Kentucky for several years before moving to the Lochland School in Geneva, New York, where he lived his adult life. His love and smiles endeared him to those who knew and worked with him. He enjoyed swimming, music, balloons, and art.



George is survived by his stepmother, Sara Brackman Chandler of Vero Beach, Fla.; sisters Elizabeth K. Chandler (Carl Greppin) of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Margaret C. Martin (Bryon) of Wolfeboro, N.H.; brother, Christopher C. H. Chandler (Vanessa) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and step-sisters Maggie Taylor (Sten Bringert) of Gainesville, Fla., and Sara T. Rich (Tony) of Atlanta, Ga.; along with his extended family at the Lochland School. He was the loving uncle to 11 and beloved nephew and cousin of many.



Predeceased by his parents Mary Hollington Chandler and George Newcombe Chandler II.



A special thanks to Geneva General and Strong Memorial Hospital for their respect and special care taken over the last several years, as well as to his many devoted caregivers.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.



