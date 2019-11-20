|
LODI - George Randall Jennings, 62, passed away unexpectedly November 11 at Cayuga Medical.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on (November 23) at the Ovid VFW.
Randy was born May 10 1957 at Tompkins County hospital. He was the son of the Late George and Lois Jennings. He called Lodi home although he lived in Texas where he was a plumber/pipe fitter, and in later years traveled extensively for work in the hotel renovation field. R.J. loved his family, the outdoors and to tell "stories" and make people smile. He was known and loved by many.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Deborah) of Texas; sister, Roxanne (Bruce) Jennings Ross of Albany; brother, Bradford (Kristin) Jennings of Lodi; niece, Ryan (Frank) Stay of Va.; nephews Brett of Albany, Austin, Dakota and Shane of Lodi, and MANY friends.
Randy was predeceased by his brother, Greg.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019