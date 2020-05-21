OVID - George T. Davis, age 63, of 1716 Gilbert Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday (May 16, 2020).
The family will hold a private memorial at their home this week, a public memorial event will be planned by the family, at a point in which it is allowable under guidelines.
Kindly consider a donation to: Town of Romulus, Hernon Park Fund, PO Box 177, Willard NY 14588.
George was born in Lyons on July 8, 1956, the only son of Vaughn and Marion (Hayden) Davis. He attended Newark schools and graduated from South Seneca High School, then served in the US Army from 1976-1977. At a young age he worked at Willard Psychiatric Center and then worked for Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark, and later retired from the Montour Falls house. George was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. His cherished time was spent with his family, whether it was around a campfire or the dining room table for holidays and birthday parties.
George is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children Kenneth (Grace Godoy) Kastenhuber of Tucson, Ariz., Stephen (Tracee Kio) Kastenhuber of Ovid, Susan (Bradford Parish) Kastenhuber of Ovid; eight grandchildren; his father, Vaughn T. Davis of Ovid; and a sister, Dianna Bower of Marion, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy in 1999; and his mother, Marion in 2004.
He will be missed by the many lifelong friends made throughout his life.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 25, 2020.