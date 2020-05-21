I came to Ovid in 1996 through another friend I met George. I got to know George throughout the years. I will call him a Gentle Giant. His love for his family was unconditional. His dedication to his friendships was incredible. George had so many friends I wonder how he fit them all in, but he always did. I favorite time would be when George and Mary came for coffee. I have four friends. George ,Gary, Jimmy and Eddie. It has always been hard for me to let some one in. but it wasn't hard letting George in. What a great friend. I will never forget you George. My life will always be richer for having known you. My wife Trish and I will miss you. Rest my friend.

david reynolds

Friend