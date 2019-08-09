Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
18 Snell Rd
Geneva, NY
George T. Elliott


1937 - 2019
George T. Elliott Obituary
GENEVA–George T. Elliott, age 82, of Geneva and Clifton Springs passed away on Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (August 11) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday (August 12) at Zion Lutheran Church 18 Snell Rd., Geneva. Burial will follow in Bellona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to or the Ontario County Humane Society.

George was born on July 24, 1937 in Easton, Penn., the son of the late James and Catherine Bright Elliott. He graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute and was an Architect with the Beardsely Architects & Engineers Group in Auburn from 1963 until his retirement in 2003. George was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and a proud father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine (John) Salvador Elliott of Penfield; his son, Tom (Molly) Elliott of Skaneateles; grandchildren Nate and Lauren Salvador of Penfield, Parker Lardeo of Skaneateles, Sarah and Tommy Elliott of Skaneateles.

George was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Barbara N. Elliott.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
