Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
Georgia A. Gonzalez


1948 - 2020
Georgia A. Gonzalez Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Georgia A. Gonzalez, age 71, died on Friday (January 17, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps, N.Y.

Georgia was born on April 8th, 1948 in Philadelphia, Penn. Georgia loved her coffee and conversations with friends. She enjoyed crocheting as well as painting ceramics. Georgia was an avid Hallmark Channel and General Hospital watcher. But most important to Georgia was her family and her love for her grandsons.

Georgia is survived by her son, Robert Gonzalez of Farmington; daughter, Delores Robinson (Brian Ormsbee) of N.C.; grandsons Colby Gonzalez (Theresa Catteau) and Christian Robinson; son-in-law, Timothy Robinson of Farmington; brother, William (Janet) Colbourne of S.C.; pseudo daughter, Judy Maslyn of Clifton Springs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
