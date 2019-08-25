|
|
SENECA FALLS – Georgia H. "Sally" McDermott, 96, formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) at Elderwood at Liverpool, Liverpool, N.Y.
A Memorial Mass for Sally will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Sally was born in Fayetteville, N.Y. on July 18, 1923 the daughter of the late Milton and Edith (Mielke) Stanley. She had resided in Seneca Falls for most of her life where she had owned and operated Sally's Beauty Shop. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Knights of Columbus, Council #222 Auxiliary, St. Patrick's Guild and Altar Society, Seneca County Senior Citizens, & the Association of Retarded Children (A.R.C.). She loved working on her word puzzles and enjoyed baking for family and friends. Sally's heart was always with her family and the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgia McDermott of Denver, Colorado; son, Ronald S. (Nancy) McDermott of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lora Boone of Cocoa Beach, Florida; several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband, George "Carl" McDermott who died January 30, 1988; two sons J. Kevin McDermott who died June 29, 2009, and Brian D. McDermott who died October 7, 2011; one sister, Cora Barker; and one brother, Milton S. Stanley Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019