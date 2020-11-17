1/1
Georgia L. Bates
WATERLOO - Georgia L. Bates, 67, passed away on Saturday (November 14, 2020), at Rochester General Hospital, with her family by her side.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday (November 20), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo. Those in attendance must wear masks and follow the rules of social distancing.

Contributions may be directed to ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Georgia was born on May 22, 1953, in Auburn and was a daughter of Anna Hamilton Chilson and the late George Chilson. She was a member of the Serven Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Well Springs Church in Clifton Springs, where she volunteered at the food pantry and Hearts of Gold. Georgia enjoyed wind chimes, her pajamas, her pets A.J., Taco and Coco and assisted her husband, Dan with his business as an electrician. Above all, she loved being surrounded by family and friends. She offered her home and fostered anyone who needed help.

Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Daniel G. Bates of Waterloo; mother, Anna Hamilton Chilson of Geneva; children Danny (Jennifer) Bates of Waterloo, David (Tammy) Bates of Ariz., Laurie (Robert) Davis of Waterloo, Doug (Kimberly) Bates of Waterloo, Melissa (Shane) Bates of Seneca Falls, Rachel (Ryan) Willingham of Texas and Wilma (Brian) Jensen of Waterloo; four brothers; three sisters; 29 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; best friend and sister of her heart, Linda Jensen of Waterloo; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Georgia was predeceased by her sister, Eva.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
