Gerald Allen "Jerry" Ditzell
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Gerald Allen "Jerry" Ditzell, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital after an extended illness.

Private family services will be held next week in Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus.

Charitable donations may be directed the Clifton Springs Hospital in Jerry's memory.

Jerry was born on May 25, 1950 in Waterloo, N.Y. to Rolland S. Ditzell and Elinor M. (Conrad) Ditzell and grew up in Romulus, N.Y. He graduated from Romulus Central School and then Alfred State College. He worked as a laborer, installing pipeline for many years and then became owner and operator of Ditzell Construction Co. for many years. After retiring from the construction business, Jerry traveled to Krygystan to work as a Technical Trainer, Krygystan at Mighty Extensions for a short period of time where he translated computer instruction manuals between English and Russian. He was very proud of this project and enjoyed the people and experience of being in a foreign country. He always wished to go back, however, health issues restricted him from traveling. Jerry was a Noble of the "Mystic Shrine for North America" and he enjoyed gardening as a hobby. He was very computer savvy.

Jerry is survived by his brother, Gary R. (Debby "Sis") Ditzell of Geneva, N.Y.; daughter, Melinda Ditzell of Geneva; sons Matthew Ditzell of Rochester and Jeffrey Ditzell and his two sons of NYC; Aunt, Jeanette Wisnicky of Ky.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Olive and Jesse Ditzell and Lillian and Clair Conrad Sr.

The family of Jerry would like to give a very special "thank you" to the nursing staff and doctors at Clifton Springs Hospital in the 1400 Unit and the ICU who cared for Jerry on multiple occasions over the last two years. They were very caring and compassionate to Jerry's needs and he became part of their family. As a resident of the Spa Apartments in Clifton Springs, Jerry was very fortunate to have people who were all very caring, especially his close neighbors, Charlie Moore and Betty Bagshaw. A special "thank you" to them for always being there for Jerry. May Jerry rest in peace and know that he is loved and will be missed.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
