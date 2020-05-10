NEWARK - Gerald Burton Reed Sr., 89, of East Avenue died Thursday (May 7, 2020).
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Park Presbyterian Church. Gerald was born in Savannah on October 24, 1930 the son of Thomas Arthur Reed and Melvina Burghdurf. He retired after 31 years as a custodian with the Newark School system where he worked 17 years at Kelly School and 11 at the high school. He served in the Army for three years and was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church for many years, where he took care of the outside trimming of the bushes and flowers for the church. He liked to square dance with the Kuntry Cousins in Newark.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise Ann Case of Newark; grandchildren Kourtney and Sheldon Michael; great grandchildren Jace and Elijah.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy in 2001; son, Gerald Jr. in 2018; his sister, Mildred; brothers Richard and Donald.
Arrangements by Schultz – Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.