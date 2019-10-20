Home

Gerald D. "Jerry" Weisenreder


1934 - 2019
Gerald D. "Jerry" Weisenreder Obituary
IRONDEQUOIT, NY/DUNDEE,NY/EUSTIS, FL - Gerald D. Weisenreder, 85, died Monday (October 14, 2019) of pancreatic cancer at Strong Memorial Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, (Nov. 2) at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca St., Dundee, N.Y. Following the service, family and friends are invited to remain for the "After-Glow"/ reception to be held in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Webster Rural Cemetery, Webster, N.Y.

Jerry requested that any donations in his memory be made to the Dundee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 221, Dundee, NY, 14837.

Jerry was born in Batavia, N.Y. on January 14, 1934, the son of the late Louis Richard and Mabel (Baker) Weisenreder. On May 26, 1957 at the Dundee Baptist Church, he and Wanda J. Giles were married.

A graduate of SUNY Brockport, Jerry worked as a Physical Education teacher in the Wayne Central School district for 34 years. He built a house and made a home for his family in Ontario, N.Y. Upon retirement, Jerry and Wanda enjoyed living on Keuka Lake in the summer and Eustis, Fla. for the winter months. In each location, Jerry created circles of friends through Barbershop Choruses and Quartets. He also lent his bass voice to the many church choirs and congregations where he faithfully worshiped over the years. The last thing checked off his to-do list was receiving his 50-year membership pin with SPEBSQSA.

A few of his favorite things: gathering family, entertaining friends, Thunderbird cars, singing, travel, camping, and "Frosties" at Wendy's.

Besides his wife, Wanda, he is survived by his son, David A. Weisenreder; and his daughter, Dawn (Steve) Patrick. He is the proud "Papa" of Bridget Weisenreder, Thomas (Sara) Weisenreder, and Anna Patrick. He was loved and respected by his siblings Robert (Carol) Weisenreder, Mary Weisenreder, and Mark (Beverly) Weisenreder; and his in-law siblings Joanne and Newell Clancey, and Alan and Lew Ann Giles and all their children.

Besides his parents, Jerry was pre-deceased by his brother, Richard (Beverly) Weisenreder and sister, Catherine (Robert) Cooman.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
