Gerald L. Doverspike

Gerald L. Doverspike Obituary
WATERLOO – Gerald Doverspike, 85, passed away on Monday (March 2, 2020) at his home with his loving and supporting family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 14) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home along with full Military Honors.

Future burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus.

Jerry's wife, Shirley, requests memorial contributions be directed to the American Legion Post #435, 7 East William Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Jerry was born on November 5, 1934 in Brookville, Pa. the son of the late, George B. and Mildred E. (Davis) Doverspike. He was a 1954 graduate of Red Bank Valley High School in New Bethlehem Pa. and attended Vale Tech (1956-1958). He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He and his wife moved to upstate New York and Jerry worked as a machinist at Gould Pumps for 31 years.

He was a member and past commander (1985) of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was playing golf and euchre with his friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Shirley R. (Mills) whom he married on April 30, 1957; his daughters Pamela (Daniel) Brand and Cindy Doverspike; his sons Gerald Jr. (Deborah) and Charles (Patricia) Doverspike; his grandchildren Kira (Tyler) Comstock, Tania (Josh Goodman) Doverspike, Daniel (Katie) Brand, Melissa (Steven) Brown, Andrew (Allie Gallo) Brand, Nicholas (Justine Playford) Brand, Cassandra

(Jeremy Landry) Masteller, Brienne DeMay, and Macie Chrysler; his great -grandchildren Nora and Henry Comstock, Taylor and Jackson Brown, Aubrey and Paxton Brand; a sister, Edith Wallace; several brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sisters Susan Bittner, Ellen Markle and Virginia Duncomb; and his brothers George and Edwin Doverspike.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
