Gerald L. Schmidt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald L. Schmidt.
Service Information
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY
14456
(315)-789-2224
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GENEVA–Gerald L. Schmidt, 85, of Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, passed away on Wednesday, (May 29) at the Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, (June 3) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, the Rev. Emily Huyge, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Gerald was born in Geneva and resided in Geneva for several years before moving to Seneca Falls. He was the son of the late Lewis and Adelis Foster Schmidt. He worked at Sylvania and retired from IEC in Newark. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his children Lawrence (Debbie) Howard of Marion, Robert (Colleen) Howard of Marion and Mary Ann Hartnagel of Geneva.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Kent.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Geneva, NY   (315) 789-2224
funeral home direction icon