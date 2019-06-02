GENEVA–Gerald L. Schmidt, 85, of Lower Lake Rd., Seneca Falls, passed away on Wednesday, (May 29) at the Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, (June 3) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, the Rev. Emily Huyge, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Gerald was born in Geneva and resided in Geneva for several years before moving to Seneca Falls. He was the son of the late Lewis and Adelis Foster Schmidt. He worked at Sylvania and retired from IEC in Newark. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his children Lawrence (Debbie) Howard of Marion, Robert (Colleen) Howard of Marion and Mary Ann Hartnagel of Geneva.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Kent.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019