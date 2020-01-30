Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
12 Church St
Phelps, NY
1934 - 2020
Gerald LeRoy Henderson Obituary
PHELPS – Gerald LeRoy Henderson, 85, of Vienna Gardens, Phelps, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (February 3, 2020) at St. Francis Church, 12 Church St, Phelps, N.Y. Friends welcome. Burial will follow at Number 9 Cemetery, Seneca, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made to and your local Humane Society.

Gerald was born December 12, 1934 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Millerd and Catherine Henderson. He graduated from Geneva High School and served in the US Army as a Sergeant and was stationed overseas in Mannheim, Germany where he met his wife, Brigitte. He also served in the the NYS National Guard. He worked for 42 years at the NYS Agriculture Experiment Station, Geneva, working in entomology and then as a fleet mechanic, before retiring. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gerald enjoyed being with his family and animals, camping, his motorcycle, his overseas German family and his dogs, Fluffy and Peanuts.

He is survived, loved and sorrowfully missed by his wife, Brigitte (Knipp) Henderson; son, Charles (Maryann) Henderson of NYC; daughter, Patricia (Ronald) Lootens of Newark; granddaughter, Nicole Lootens (Daniel Hsi) of East Amherst, N.Y.; and granddaughter, Jaclyn Lootens of Newark; as well as cousin, Joan (Richard) Guard; and his wife's family in Cologne, Germany.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020
