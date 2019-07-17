PHELPS–Gerald M. Haers, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 15) at Rochester General Hospital with his family by his side.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (July 18) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 19) at St. Francis Church in Phelps. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to Phelps American Legion 1346 Rt. 96 Phelps, NY 14532 or DIRT Museum and Hall of Fame 1 Speedway Dr, Weedsport, NY 13166.



Jerry was born on June 16, 1945 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of the late Philemon and Marjorie Bement Haers. Jerry owned and operated Phelps Cement Products. He was a member of St. Francis Church in Phelps. He was Vietnam Veteran serving in the 41st Signal Battalion. He was a member of the Phelps American Legion Post 457. He was very proud to support his local community. A big part of Jerry's life was racing. He has been involved with racing and sponsoring cars and race teams since he was 14. He also formed Haers Brothers Racing which is still operating today. Jerry was a member of the Geneva Ducks Unlimited for over 30 years. Most important to Jerry was his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joanne Haers; his children Gerald Jr. (Melissa) Haers of Clifton Springs, Jillian (Vic) Coffey of Caledonia, and Justin (Melanie) Haers of Clifton Springs; grandchildren Jared Haers, Kasey Coffey, Emma Haers, Claire Coffey, Jonathan Haers, Shelby Coffey and Kyle Coffey; sisters-in-law Jane Haers of Phelps, Kathryn Haers of Phelps, MaryJane Melito of Geneva, and Phyllis Lowery of Geneva; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and many close friends.



He was predeceased by his brothers Michael and Philip. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019