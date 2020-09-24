LYONS/RED CREEK - Gerald R. Driscoll, 93, formerly of Bastian Road, Lyons, died Tuesday (September 22, 2020)
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday (September 25) in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund of the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons.
Gerald was born in Livonia N.Y., May 28, 1927, son of Michael and Edna Driscoll. He had lived in Red Creek and Lyons.
Gerald served his country as a Seaman, 2nd class for the United States Maritime Service 1944 -1946, and as a Utility Repairman for the Armed Forces of the United States of America 1946 to 1952
Gerald Driscoll retired from Delco of Rochester. He loved his family, friends, fishing, vegetable gardening, and the outdoors.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Deborah Akins of Lyons; grandson, David (Kim) Ferguson of Orchard Park; as well as two great-granddaughters Jessica and Ashley.
Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Drucilla, in February of 2019. He was the last surviving sibling of Michael, Paul, Agnes and Harold Driscoll.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, N.Y.
