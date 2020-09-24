1/
Gerald R Driscoll
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYONS/RED CREEK - Gerald R. Driscoll, 93, formerly of Bastian Road, Lyons, died Tuesday (September 22, 2020)

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday (September 25) in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund of the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons.

Gerald was born in Livonia N.Y., May 28, 1927, son of Michael and Edna Driscoll. He had lived in Red Creek and Lyons.

Gerald served his country as a Seaman, 2nd class for the United States Maritime Service 1944 -1946, and as a Utility Repairman for the Armed Forces of the United States of America 1946 to 1952

Gerald Driscoll retired from Delco of Rochester. He loved his family, friends, fishing, vegetable gardening, and the outdoors.

Gerald is survived by his daughter, Deborah Akins of Lyons; grandson, David (Kim) Ferguson of Orchard Park; as well as two great-granddaughters Jessica and Ashley.

Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Drucilla, in February of 2019. He was the last surviving sibling of Michael, Paul, Agnes and Harold Driscoll.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, N.Y.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home
77 Williams Street
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved