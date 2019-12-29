Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
View Map
Gerald T. King Obituary
GORHAM – Gerald T. King, age 84, passed away on Friday (December 27, 2019) at Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Januart 1, 2020) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shuman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Manor Nursing Home, 318 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Jerry was the son of the late John and Katherine King. He was retired from the N.Y. State D.O.T. and from his own business, King Trucking.

Jerry was an accomplished singer and guitar player, and had played with his brothers in the El Rancho Playboy's.

Jerry is survived by seven children Daniel (Sandy) King, David (Ellen Kimball) King, Debra (Phil) Curtis, Donna (Ricky Paone) Woodard, Darlene (Tom) Quinn, Doug King and Dawn (Kevin Kershaw) King; 31 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Shirley Joslyn; one brother, Bruce King; and three sisters-in-law Cindy (Lin) Hough, Pat (Jerry) Coots and Clara Hayes.

Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Catherine A. Hayes King; two brothers John King and William "Bill" King; and two sisters Beverly Donley and Norma Peck.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the King family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
