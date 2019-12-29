|
GORHAM – Gerald T. King, age 84, passed away on Friday (December 27, 2019) at Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Januart 1, 2020) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shuman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Manor Nursing Home, 318 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Jerry was the son of the late John and Katherine King. He was retired from the N.Y. State D.O.T. and from his own business, King Trucking.
Jerry was an accomplished singer and guitar player, and had played with his brothers in the El Rancho Playboy's.
Jerry is survived by seven children Daniel (Sandy) King, David (Ellen Kimball) King, Debra (Phil) Curtis, Donna (Ricky Paone) Woodard, Darlene (Tom) Quinn, Doug King and Dawn (Kevin Kershaw) King; 31 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Shirley Joslyn; one brother, Bruce King; and three sisters-in-law Cindy (Lin) Hough, Pat (Jerry) Coots and Clara Hayes.
Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Catherine A. Hayes King; two brothers John King and William "Bill" King; and two sisters Beverly Donley and Norma Peck.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019