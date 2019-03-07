LYONS - Gerald W. Bernhardt, 82, of Canal St., passed away Monday (March 4, 2019).
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Mar. 9) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. An Elks (BPOE) service will be at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at East Newark Cemetery.
Barney was born February 27, 1937 in Sodus, a son to the late Ernest and Ila Cole Bernhardt. He was a veteran of the Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from the NYS Waterways as a crane operator at the Lyons Dock for over 37 years. Barney was a member of the Lyons Fire Department since 1959 and was a former Chief, was involved with microds and had his own "dirt" stock car. He was an active member of Lyons VFW and Lyons Elks.
Survived by his daughter, AJ; granddaughter, Rayanne Bernhardt-Hall; special sister-in-law, Edith Swann; eight siblings, Judith, Bruce, Bonnie, Barbara, Ronnie (Paula), Roger, Susan and Douglas (Nancy); several nieces and nephews; and many good friends at the Fire Department and the coffee shop.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Royanne Bernhardt-Hall; brother-in-law, Paul Swann and nephew, Todd Bernhardt.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019