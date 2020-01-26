|
|
PHELPS – Gerald W. "Gerry" Minns Sr. passed away, at the age of 74, on Friday (January 24, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 27) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. A Masonic service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (January 28) at the United Church of Phelps with Rev. Ellen Donnan officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Oaks Corners.
It is requested that memorial Contributions be made to the Junius Fire Dept. Rt. 318 Station Waterloo, NY 13165 or the Oaks Corners Fire Dept. 607 Cross Road Oaks Corners, NY 14518.
Gerry was born on January 23, 1946 in Geneva, N.Y. the son of the late Wallace and Ruth (Kennedy) Minns. A 1964 graduate of Phelps High School where he was a member of the FFA. Gerry has farmed all of his life. He worked on the family farm with his father and uncles and eventually bought his own farm that he worked with his brother-in-law, Greg Wadhams. He was a 1973 graduate of RIT as a Maintenance Machinist. He was a member and past treasurer of the Oaks Corners Fire Dept. Gerry was also past president and treasurer for the Garlock Fire Dept. Gerry retired from Garlock's after 44 years as a Maintenance Supervisor. Prior to working at Garlock's, Gerry worked at Mello - Rich Dairy as a home milk delivery man. Gerry was a member of the Geneva Masonic Lodge #965 where he was Master from 2000-2002. He was also a member of Geneva Chapter 36 Royal Arch Masons and Skoi-Yase Council Cryptic Masons #75.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife, of 53 years, and high school sweetheart, Cynthia Wadhams Minns of Phelps; children Gerald W.(Kimberly) Minns Jr. of Phelps, Christopher James Minns of Ariz., and Rebecca Lee (Robert) Kime of Waterloo; grandchildren Daniel Wallace (Holly) Minns, Samantha Lee (Andrew Mullard) Minns, Sarah Elizabeth (Greg) Carey, Hayden Frances Minns, Grace Anne Kime, and Owen Robert Kime; great-grandchildren Olivia, Rowan, Landyn, William, Hadleigh, and Nora; sister, Cynthia (Bruce) Christensen of Waterloo; sisters-in-law Margaret Wadhams of Seneca Falls and Judy Dombek of Seneca Falls; brother-in-law, Greg (Joan) Wadhams of Phelps; two aunts Pat Ransom of Stanley and Laverna Roe of Penn Yan; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by his parents Ruth and Wallace Minns; mother and father-in-law Bruce and Frances Wadhams; brother-in-law, B. Thomas Wadhams; and his beloved dogs Grace and Katrina.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020