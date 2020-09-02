PENN YAN - Gerald W. Turner, 81, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his family.



In keeping with Jerry's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to Keuka Comfort Care, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.



Jerry was born on February 24, 1939 in Schenectady, N.Y. to George and Mildred Shopmeyer Turner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.



He retired from the Penn Yan Central School District after 33 years, having held the positions of physical education instructor, boys varsity basketball coach, and guidance counselor. He was active in the Penn Yan Lions Club and served as a past president. Jerry was a member of LCC and past club champion. He cherished his camaraderie on the golf course and passed his love of the game to his children and grandchildren. He was also an ardent supporter of SU basketball and a fervent Mets fan.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerry; his children Rob (Meg) Turner, Linda (Dave) Rutz; his five beloved grandchildren Mitchell, Holly, & Grant Turner and Lindsay & Ashley Rutz; his two sisters Virginia Earl and Marylyn Ginsburg Klaus (Chuck); as well as several nieces and nephews.

