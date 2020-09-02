1/1
Gerald W. Turner
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Gerald W. Turner, 81, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his family.

In keeping with Jerry's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Keuka Comfort Care, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Jerry was born on February 24, 1939 in Schenectady, N.Y. to George and Mildred Shopmeyer Turner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

He retired from the Penn Yan Central School District after 33 years, having held the positions of physical education instructor, boys varsity basketball coach, and guidance counselor. He was active in the Penn Yan Lions Club and served as a past president. Jerry was a member of LCC and past club champion. He cherished his camaraderie on the golf course and passed his love of the game to his children and grandchildren. He was also an ardent supporter of SU basketball and a fervent Mets fan.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerry; his children Rob (Meg) Turner, Linda (Dave) Rutz; his five beloved grandchildren Mitchell, Holly, & Grant Turner and Lindsay & Ashley Rutz; his two sisters Virginia Earl and Marylyn Ginsburg Klaus (Chuck); as well as several nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved