VIRGINIA/Gorham – Geraldine A. Airth, 82, passed away on Sunday (November 15, 2020)



There will be no prior calling hours with a family memorial service to take place at a later date.



Gerry was a long time resident of Gorham, where she and Lee raised their family. After working several years at Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, Gerry enjoyed her retirement years in Florida and then later moved to Virginia.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lee Carston Airth, currently of Va.; her four children Debbie (Terry) Herzberg of Middlesex, Jeffrey (Kelly) Airth of Gorham, Kim (Joseph) Healy of Ohio and Lynn (Thomas) Sauro of Va.; she was a proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sharon (Leo) Butera of Lancaster, N.Y.; and brother, David (Grace) Hughes of Seminole, Fla.

