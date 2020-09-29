PEARISBURG, Va./ WATERLOO - Geraldine Ann Sondgeroth, 83, formerly of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life September 23, 2020 in the care of Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, W.V.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date with family only due to Covid-19.
Born June 22, 1937 in Waterloo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late George Nelson and Louise Murphy Dilts.
Geraldine practiced her faith at the Holy Family Catholic Church. Mrs. Sondgeroth was a lover of the outdoors and spent most of her life living on a farm and tending to her animals. She enjoyed horseback riding, gardening and traveling out west with her beloved husband, Harold.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Theodore Sondgroth of Dublin, Va.; a daughter, Susanne Wilburn (husband, Mark) of Pearisburg, Va.; grandchildren Laekan Williams (husband, Brian) of Christiansburg, Hayley Wilburn, and Luke Wilburn; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Wriston; and sisters Helen Dilts of Geneva, N.Y., Kathleen Joyce of Waterloo, N.Y., and Eileen Rouland (husband, Bob) of Geneva, N.Y. The family would like to thank Veronica Pollutra, who took such good care of Geraldine for the past 2 yrs. And who quickly became part of the family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold Lee Sondgeroth.
Kendall Funeral in Pembroke will be serving the Sondgeroth family.
