Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine B. Ferrara. View Sign

TYRE/SENECA FALLS – Geraldine "Geri" B. Ferrara, 90, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord, Friday (March 22, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.



Friends may call 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 26) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the funeral home. Dr. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Fox Cemetery, Seneca Falls, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Field Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Fayette, NY, 13065.



Geri was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Junius, NY, the daughter of James A. and Louise M.



She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. Ferrara of Waterloo, NY, Dawn L. Carroll and Bonnie Burlew both of Seneca Falls, NY; grandchildren, Jonathon Roloson, Michael (Tina) Pagano, Tonya Roloson, Kevin(Stephanie Hendrickson) Roloson, Matthew (Danielle) Burlew, Carrie Bradford,Pam Ferrara, and Keith Roloson; brother-in-law, James Ferrara; sister-in-law, Linda Ferrara; daughters-in-law, Patricia Ferrara and Linda Agnello Ferrara; many nieces and nephews.



Geri was predeceased by her husband, Anillo Ferrara, who died in 1997; sons, David and Neil; brothers, Earl, Melvin, and Carl Jones; sons-in-law, Richard Carroll and Ronald Burlew.



Condolences for the family may be made to TYRE/SENECA FALLS – Geraldine "Geri" B. Ferrara, 90, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord, Friday (March 22, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.Friends may call 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 26) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday (March 27) at the funeral home. Dr. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Fox Cemetery, Seneca Falls, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Field Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Fayette, NY, 13065.Geri was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Junius, NY, the daughter of James A. and Louise M. Smith Jones. She was a 1946 graduate of Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, NY. Geri then attended and graduated from Practical Bible College, Johnson City, NY. She was employed at Sylvania in Seneca Falls, NY. Then she worked at Greenwoods in Waterloo, NY. Leaving employment at Greenwoods, she did taxes for 40 plus years working for H&R Block eventually retiring from ECS Tax Service in Waterloo, NY. Geri attended the former Magee Baptist Church and was attending in recent years at Harvest Field Baptist Church. She was a member and former officer of the auxiliary for the Magee Fire Dept. Geri was a member of Tops Club 321 for 50 years.She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. Ferrara of Waterloo, NY, Dawn L. Carroll and Bonnie Burlew both of Seneca Falls, NY; grandchildren, Jonathon Roloson, Michael (Tina) Pagano, Tonya Roloson, Kevin(Stephanie Hendrickson) Roloson, Matthew (Danielle) Burlew, Carrie Bradford,Pam Ferrara, and Keith Roloson; brother-in-law, James Ferrara; sister-in-law, Linda Ferrara; daughters-in-law, Patricia Ferrara and Linda Agnello Ferrara; many nieces and nephews.Geri was predeceased by her husband, Anillo Ferrara, who died in 1997; sons, David and Neil; brothers, Earl, Melvin, and Carl Jones; sons-in-law, Richard Carroll and Ronald Burlew.Condolences for the family may be made to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Coe-Genung Funeral Home

46 West Main Street

Waterloo , NY 13165

(315) 539-2931 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close