Service Information Doran Funeral Home 4 East Bayard Street Seneca Falls , NY 13148 (315)-568-5700





There will be no prior calling hours.



Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Geraldine was born on August 13, 1928. She was the daughter of Carl and Vera (Shebloski) Knipper. She formally resided in Seneca Falls where she attended high school and later met her first husband and raised their five children. She worked at Garlocks in Palmyra for 42 years and met her second husband, Roger Ruebens. She enjoyed working at Garlocks and always remembered the good times and good friends. Geraldine moved to Florida in 2003, and was employed with Disney World for five years as a cashier. She moved back to Clifton Springs before entering the nursing home in Waterloo, N.Y. in 2017. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Geraldine is survived by; five children including Brenda Case of Phelps, N.Y., Debra Tracey of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one brother, Donald Knipper of Silver Springs, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and good friends; and her beloved dog, Zimba.



Besides her parents, Geraldine is predeceased by her first husband, Roger A. Conklin who passed away in 1985; her second husband, Roger R. Ruebens, who passed away in 2002; her brother, Richard Knipper; and her sister, Dorothy Nucci.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



