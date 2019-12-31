|
Geneva – Geraldine Oaks Hoerter, age 92, died on Sunday (December 29, 2019) at Geneva Living Center North.
There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be private for the family.
It is requested that memorial contributions be made to a charity of ones choice.
Mrs. Hoerter is survived by her children Frederick (Cheryl) Hoerter of Fairville, Gerald August (Aldeene) Hoerter of Waterloo, Diana (Roger) Warren of Canandaigua, Bruce (Cindy) Hoerter of Oaks Corners; special niece, Shirley (Bernie) Miller of Manchester; nine grandchildren; and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Hoerter; and sons Douglas and Allen.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020