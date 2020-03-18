Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221

Geraldine Pearl Gleeson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Pearl Gleeson Obituary
SHORTSVILLE – Geraldine Pearl Gleeson passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 21) in Riverview Cemetery.

Geraldine was born August 25, 1948 in Espanola, New Mexico the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Maestas Marks. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Geraldine is survived by her children Joanne (Rick) Lee, Wendy (David) Meares, Sandy Gleeson and Matthew Gleeson; grandchildren Travis Meares, Kensey Keller, Jessica Rider, Amanda Meares, and Kaitlyn Rider; daughter in law, Kathy Jones; sister, Sandie Bailey; sister in law, Pat Marks; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -