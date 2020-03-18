|
SHORTSVILLE – Geraldine Pearl Gleeson passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday (March 21) in Riverview Cemetery.
Geraldine was born August 25, 1948 in Espanola, New Mexico the daughter of the late Robert and Lila Maestas Marks. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.
Geraldine is survived by her children Joanne (Rick) Lee, Wendy (David) Meares, Sandy Gleeson and Matthew Gleeson; grandchildren Travis Meares, Kensey Keller, Jessica Rider, Amanda Meares, and Kaitlyn Rider; daughter in law, Kathy Jones; sister, Sandie Bailey; sister in law, Pat Marks; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020