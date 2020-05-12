Gerard "Jerry" Moran, age 64, passed away in his home on Thursday (May 7) after battling ALS for over a year.



A celebration of his life will be planned for later in the year.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association.



Prior to his diagnosis Jerry realized his dream of living on the Finger Lakes after leading a rich life in Connecticut, Nevada, Colorado and Texas after spending his childhood in New York City. He loved live music, especially The Who, the New York Giants, running marathons to raise awareness for autism research and spending time with his children. He was devoted to community service and served on the boards of local non-profits Mozaic and Pathway Home. After graduating from SUNY Cortland '78 and Trinity College '85 he worked in Human Resources and Organizational Development for a number of casinos and hotels including Harrahs, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, The Waldorf Astoria, and Del Lago before retiring from Generations Bank in January 2019.



He is survived by his parents Richard and Nora Moran of Pinehurst, N.C.; sister, Annlouise Moran of N.C.; daughters Michelle Moran of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Meaghan Whitmer of Denver, Colo.; and son, Conor Moran of Auburn, N.Y.



He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Moran of Montville, Conn.



Arrangement are being handled by Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store