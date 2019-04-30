BLOOMFIELD – Gertrude M. Silvernail, age 93, passed away peacefully, on Sunday (April 28, 2019).
Her memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in East Bloomfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomfield Public Library, 9 Church St., Bloomfield, NY 14469 or Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Gert was born in Bloomfield and was a lifelong resident, who loved her family, friends and home. She was employed as a teacher's aide at Bloomfield Central School for many years. Working with the students, teachers and staff was her passion. Gert also assisted with the Bloomfield summer recreation program. She was a member of the East Bloomfield United Methodist Church, Bloomfield Garden Club and Friends of the Bloomfield Public Library.
She is survived by two daughters Diane Martin and Donna (William) Ryan; two grandchildren Jeffrey and Keriann Martin; brother, Donald, (Clara) Mead; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harold "Juin" Silvernail, Jr. in 1997; son, Douglas Silvernail in 1970; two infant grandchildren Craig and Katrina Martin; sister, Anna Pickering; and brother, Elwood Mead.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019