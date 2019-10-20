|
|
WATERLOO – Gill Smith, 81, passed away Monday (October 14, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
In keeping with Gilly's wishes, there will be no public calling hours, service or burial.
Gill was born September 26 1938 in Geneva, the son of the late Olen and Mary (Jensen) Smith. He was a graduate of Geneva High School. He worked on his family farm, and later drove truck for Utica Club in Geneva. He was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years.
He is survived by his loving and supporting wife of 59 years, Marjorie "Midge" (Brink) Smith, whom he married October 22, 1960; his son, Kelly (Trina Parsons) Smith; his granddaughters Krystle Smith and Ashley Darling; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gill is preceded in death by his son, Michael; a brother, Art; sister, Virginia Decker; and his loving parents Olen and Mary.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019