|
|
LYONS–Chase Harris, 29, passed away unexpectedly Monday (July 22) at his home.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (July 27) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Chase was born on December 19, 1989 in Albuquerque, N.M. the son of the Glenn E. Jr. and Lynne (Simmons) Harris. He was a graduate of Monticello High School, Ga. and Gwinnett Tech, Gwinnett, Ga. Chase's occupation was "raising hell."
Chase grew up in Monroe, Georgia riding his dirt bike, building ramps, modifying his cars, hunting and fishing with his parents, and just raising hell. The friends he grew up with in Georgia and the friends he met in New York ended up part of his family. He was always there for others, even if it meant cutting himself short. He left an impression on everyone he met. He never met a stranger. Wherever he went, you knew he entered the room. He loved his friends and family most. His son was his best friend and his twin. He would take his nieces and nephews fishing and always made them feel special. He loved all kids.
The stunterX crew was his second family. Ripping, riding, and wheelies were his passion. Woooo go dale! Merica! Ayyyy! His moto, you can't be good be good at it! Keep on keeping on, never back down and never give up, Take pride in your work, be the best.
He is survived by his wife, Tamatha Harris; his son, Glenn Edward Harris "Codi" IV; his mother, Lynne Harris; sisters Catie (Adam Porter) Harris; his brother, Joshua Blankenship; niece, Luna Estep; nephew, Trey Estep; twin nieces Savannah and Sophia Porter. His uncle, Dr. Craig Harris; cousins Lilian and Christian Harris; aunts Debbie Malcom and Kathy Simmons; cousins Lisa and Kathy; great-cousins Tommy, Jr., Garrett, Billy, Sean and Sara.
He his preceded by his dad, Glenn E. Jr; his maternal grandparents Jesse and Francis Simmons; and paternal grandparents Janice and Glen E. Harris Sr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019