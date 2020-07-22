1/
Glenn H. Kregloh
1923 - 2020
GENEVA – Glenn H. Kregloh, age 97, died on Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Geneva Living Center South.

The family is planning a memorial service on Zoom. Please contact a family member for the service date and time.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to First Baptist of Geneva 134 N. Main Street Geneva, NY 14456.

Glenn was born on June 27, 1923 in Clifton Springs, N.Y., the son of the late Willis and Sarah (Beth) Harland Kregloh. He was a Navy veteran of WWII. He married his wife, Alice, in 1945. Glenn drove across the US many times. He retired from the American Can in Geneva after 39 years as a tool and die maker. Glenn designed and built his own home which included 2 ponds that he dug himself. One of his hobbies was building windmills. He also invented a rock machine to polish stones. Glenn belonged to the First Baptist Church of Geneva for over 70 years where he had many roles. He was also a member of Geneva Rotary Club. After he retired, he was a camp counselor and visited shut-ins. Glenn moved into Vienna Gardens in Phelps for 3 years, which used to be his high school. While living there he was reacquainted with two classmates from 75 years ago.

Glenn is survived by two daughters Dorothy McLaughlin of Williamstown, N.Y., Christine Wheaton of Holland, N.Y.; two grandchildren Susan Roenke and Gene (Andrea) Ninestein; four great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Pray Kregloh; and sister, Prudence Flood; brothers Edwin Kregloh and Lewis Kregloh.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
