AUBURN/SENECA FALLS – Gloria Dunfee, 86 of Auburn, N.Y., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (March 26, 2020) at the Commons of St. Anthony, Auburn, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial, in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Gloria was born in Trenton, N.J. on May 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Pearl) Lesser. She had been residing in Auburn N.Y. since 1992, moving there from Seneca Falls, N.Y. She was a member of St. Alphonsus's Church, Auburn, N.Y. Gloria was an avid roller skater who could be seen often enjoying her pastime at Reva Roller Dome in Auburn.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Ann (Roy) Stonesifer of Phelps, N.Y.; one son, Clarence "Ed" (Noeleen) Dunfee of Trenton, N.J.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Clarence E. Dunfee, who died October 20, 1993; two sons Mark and Keith Lapp; three sisters Irene Lesser, Lorraine Sheffield, and Beatrice Cohn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Gloria at:
doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020