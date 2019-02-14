Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
View Map
Gloria G. Ike


1946 - 2019
Gloria G. Ike Obituary
SENECA FALLS–Gloria G. Ike, age 72, longtime resident of Peterman Road, died at Huntington Living Center on Saturday (February 9, 2019).

A funeral service will be held at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid at 1 p.m. on Friday (February 15, 2018) led by Ryan Robinson of the Waterloo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment will be held at West Lodi Cemetery.

Gloria was born in Waterloo on September 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Gordon and Ruth (Grace) Steen. She attended schools in Ovid and Interlaken, and had worked at Willard Psychiatric Center and Seneca Army Depot. She was married to Mahlon Ike and together they raised their family in Ovid, Lodi and Romulus.

She is survived by her children Mahlon "Wayne" Ike, Kerri L. Jensen both of Seneca Falls and Raymond D. Ike of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren Cory Jensen, Christopher Kuter, Michaela and Faith Jensen, Zachary and Chase Uerkvitz.

Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Kellie Marie Ike; her husband, Mahlon Ike; and brother, Rodney Steen.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
