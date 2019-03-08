PHELPS–Gloria J. DeCook, age 61, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at her home.



Friends may call on Monday (March 11) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 12) 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Gloria was born on October 14, 1957 in Newark, N.Y. the daughter of the late Arthur and Jane Overslaugh DeCook. She enjoyed reading and puzzles. She loved listening to loud music in the car and yet enjoyed the peace and serenity of gardening. She was a workaholic. Gloria always made sure the laundry was folded "PERFECTLY". But, her love for her daughter and grandson was most important.



Gloria is survived by her daughter, Shiloh Owens (Kip) Wormley of Phelps; grandchildren Declan Wormley and Desirae Marrotta both of Phelps; siblings Patricia (Frank) DeBuyser of Macedon, Bonnie Resch of Macedon, John DeCook of N.C., Jan Burdick of Washington State; many close nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her brother, Russel DeCook; and brother-in-law, Steve Resch. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019