R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Gloria J. Petrie


1944 - 2020
Gloria J. Petrie Obituary
MIDDLESEX – Gloria J. Petrie passed away on Thursday (March 19, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Nettle Valley Cemetery, Potter, N.Y.

Gloria was born October 17, 1944 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Hoyt. Family was everything to Gloria. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Don Petrie; children Debbie Rice, Patty Gudinas, Don Petrie Jr., and Jen (Guy) Trautman; grandchildren Chria Rice, Jessie Gudinas, Luke Gudinas Jr., and Viktoria (Joe) Austin; several great-grandchildren; and many siblings.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
