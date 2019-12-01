Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Gloria L. Quinn


1931 - 2019
Gloria L. Quinn Obituary
NEWARK – Gloria L. Quinn, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) at the Laurel House in Newark, N.Y.

At Gloria's request, all services will be private.

In memory of Gloria, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Gloria was born the daughter of the late Irving and Louise (Gallen) Feiock on Monday (November 23, 1931) in Newark, N.Y. and was a lifelong resident of Newark. She owned and operated her own hair salon for over 25 years. During her retirement she enjoyed spending winters in Fla.

Gloria will be remembered by her daughter, Dianna (Jim) Bowers-Morian; grandchildren Jim (Jennifer) Bement and Gina Bement; great-grandchild, Michael Briggs; sisters Marilyn Mills and Shirley Mott; many nieces and nephews; her very special friend, Jim Magar.

Gloria was predeceased by her brother, Fred Feiock.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
