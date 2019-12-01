|
|
NEWARK – Gloria L. Quinn, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 12, 2019) at the Laurel House in Newark, N.Y.
At Gloria's request, all services will be private.
In memory of Gloria, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.
Gloria was born the daughter of the late Irving and Louise (Gallen) Feiock on Monday (November 23, 1931) in Newark, N.Y. and was a lifelong resident of Newark. She owned and operated her own hair salon for over 25 years. During her retirement she enjoyed spending winters in Fla.
Gloria will be remembered by her daughter, Dianna (Jim) Bowers-Morian; grandchildren Jim (Jennifer) Bement and Gina Bement; great-grandchild, Michael Briggs; sisters Marilyn Mills and Shirley Mott; many nieces and nephews; her very special friend, Jim Magar.
Gloria was predeceased by her brother, Fred Feiock.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019