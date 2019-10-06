|
|
OVID - Gloria M. McDonald, 78, formerly of East Seneca Street, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Thursday (October 3, 201), following several recent hospitalizations.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday (October 8) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid. A funeral service will then immediately follow at Noon. Prayers of committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ovid.
Kindly consider a donation in Gloria's memory to; by visiting www.cancer.org.
Gloria was born in Seneca Falls on November 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Jane Hayes. She was a graduate of Ovid High School and then spent more than 30 years at Willard Psychiatric Center as a therapy aide. Following the death of her husband, Eugene Saylor in 1988, she was then married to Edward "Sonny" McDonald. Gloria was an auxiliary member of American Legion Post #463 in Ovid, and had been an active member of the post.
She is survived by her husband, "Sonny"; her daughters Donna Eads-Brewer of Trumansburg, Brenda Saylor of Rochester and Valerie VanDemark of Painted Post, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her stepchildren Skip McDonald of Rochester, Barry McDonald of Amarillo, Texas and Joanne McDonald.
Gloria was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mike Brewer and by her siblings Bob Hayes and Jane Schaff.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019