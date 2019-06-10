LYONS–Gloria Morris, 66, passed away Friday (May 31) in Rochester General Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 12) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons.
A memorial service will follow, at the funeral home, at 1 p.m.
Gloria was born on September 22, 1952 in Ocala, Fla. The daughter of the late Louis and Lillie (Steele) Morris. When Gloria was not spending time or taking care of her family she enjoyed reading, watching old movies and taking walks.
She is survived by her sons Shawn and Johann (Rosa) Morris; her grandchildren Shawn Jr., Paris, Johanna and Jaheim Morris; sisters Kathy (Avis) Vanessa, Stephanie, Theresa (John) Durant, Jessica (Curtis) Clark, Donna (Brian) Johnson; brothers Hayward Simmons, Louis (Barbara) and Dale Morris; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gloria was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl; and brothers Kim and Alton.
