GENEVA - Gloria Benge Robson, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at her home in Prescott Valley, Ariz. with family by her side.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 18) in the Sand Hill Cemetery in Stanley, N.Y.



Gloria was born on September 5, 1936, the only daughter of Marion and Violet (Wayman) Benge. She worked as a legal secretary for many years before moving to Calif., and then later to Ariz. She enjoyed many hobbies including rock hounding, doll collecting and crafts. Above all, she loved living "out west" and enjoyed the beautiful scenery and ghost towns of the western states.



Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cindy McDonald; and her two beloved cats Peanut and Zoe.



She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Violet Benge; and husband, Frank Robson.

