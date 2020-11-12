1/
Gloria (Benge) Robson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Gloria Benge Robson, of Geneva, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at her home in Prescott Valley, Ariz. with family by her side.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 18) in the Sand Hill Cemetery in Stanley, N.Y.

Gloria was born on September 5, 1936, the only daughter of Marion and Violet (Wayman) Benge. She worked as a legal secretary for many years before moving to Calif., and then later to Ariz. She enjoyed many hobbies including rock hounding, doll collecting and crafts. Above all, she loved living "out west" and enjoyed the beautiful scenery and ghost towns of the western states.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cindy McDonald; and her two beloved cats Peanut and Zoe.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Violet Benge; and husband, Frank Robson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved