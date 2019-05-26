WATERLOO – Gordon H. Goodman, 84, died Wednesday (May 22,2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, NY.
Friends may call 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (May 28) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Dr. Floyd Marsh, pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, NY.
Gordon was born, July 16, 1934, in Seneca Falls, NY, the son of Floyd O. and Beatrice I. Odell Goodman. He attended Waterloo Central School. Gordon was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953 – 1955. For many years, he was employed at Sylvania in Seneca Falls, NY. Leaving from Sylvania, he was employed with the VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, NY, retiring after 28 years of employment. Gordon also assisted his father building and remodeling many houses in the Waterloo area, including Mac's Drive In. He also loved to garden. Gordon was a long time
and active member of now the former Waterloo Wesleyan Church. In recent years he attended Harvest Field Baptist Church.
He is survived by Penny (Roger), Candie (Mike), Sheila (Bob),Paul (Julie), and Peter (Colleen); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Onolee; his parents; brother, LaVerne; and sister, Wanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Food Pantry, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019