NEWARK–Gordy-B, 64, entered eternal rest on Sunday (April 21, 2019) at House of John surrounded by his loving family.
Family will greet friends Saturday (April 27) from 10 a.m. to Noon at The First United Methodist Church, 109 Church Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. Gordon's Memorial Service will follow calling at Noon at the church. Please join the family after his service at Marbletown Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Rd., Newark, NY 14513. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery on Monday (April 29) at 1 p.m.
In memory of Gordon, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, New York 14432.
Gordon was born the son of Robert and Ida Mae (Goodman) Bump. Gordon retired from Westplex in Manchester, N.Y. He enjoyed outdoor activities like playing golf and riding his motorcyle. Gordon, or Gordy-B, be the best you can be, as Cathy called him, most enjoyed being with his family for parties, camping or just a camp fire. Every week Cathy and Gordon would have lunch and sit on the Canadaiuga Pier when the weather was nice.
Gordon will be remembered by his wife, Cathleen Bump; mother, Ida Mae (Sam) Bump; sons Bryan (Lisa) Bump, Alan (Kristy) Bump, Jonathan (Nickole) DeSmith; daughters Melissa (Kenny) Janto, Kimberly Smolinski; nine grandchildren; brother, Darryl Bump; sister, Cindy (Rocky) Jackson; sister-in-law, Patty Bump; several nieces and nephews.
Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Darlene in 2001; father, Robert; brothers David Bump and Ron (Janet) Bump.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019