STANLEY – Gordon Peter Jensen, 85, of Stanley, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather; the rock of the family, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday (January 29, 2020).
Services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Bellona Cemetery.
Memorial donations in lieuof flowers may be made to the Ontario ARC, 3071 County Complex Drive, Canandaigua, NY 14424, an organization near and dear to Gordon for which he drove bus in his retirement.
Gordon was born July 11, 1934, the son of Peter and Dagny Jensen.
Gordon will live forever in the hearts of his surviving children, son, Bruce (Tammy) Jensen of Geneva; daughters Sheila (Jerry) Hendry of Julian, Calif., Susan (Eric McOmber) Gage of Naples and Brooke Brewer of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren Chad and Tina Gage, Alex, Greg (Tina) and Bren DiMarzo, Robert and Jeffrey (Alison) Jensen, Joshua and Sydney McOmber; great-grandchildren Grayson, Gabriel, Jordan, Peyton, Mason and Paxton; one sister, Pauline Millerd of Penn Yan; and his beloved dog and loyal companion, "Sadie".
Gordon was predeceased by his wife, Gayle; daughter, Faye; and son, Steve.
