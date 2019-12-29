Home

Grace Camp
Grace B. Camp


1929 - 2019
Grace B. Camp Obituary
LYONS – Grace B. Camp, 90, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home passed away Wednesday (December 25, 2019).

Burial will be private in South Lyons Cemetery.

Grace was born December 16, 1929 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Frederick and Margaret Sappa Bilotto. She was a graduate of Morrisville State College and was a nurse for 45 years, having been at former Lyons Hospital and Wayne County Nursing Home before retirement.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Herbst of Canandaigua; two nieces Margaret (Thomas) Batson of Holland Patent, N.Y., and Mary Jo (John) Kalwara of Poland, N.Y.; two nephews Gregory (Marie) Herbst of Canandaigua and Matthew (Julia) Herbst of Skaneateles.

Grace was predeceased by her husband, Edgar, who became her patient after a motor vehicle accident, whom she married in 1953. He was the love of her life, until his death in 1980. She is also predeceased by her sister, Josephine Colacino.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
