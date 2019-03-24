Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Clevenger. View Sign

LYONS - Heaven received another angel on Wednesday (March 20, 2019). Grace Clevenger, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving and supportive family by her side.



Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 25) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 26) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband of 54 years, Billy.



Grace's family request memorial contributions be directed to the Lyons Ambulance, 43 Phelps Street, Lyons, New York 14489.



She was born on February 13, 1938 in Hempfield, PA the daughter of the late, James W. and Louise (Hoopengardner) Jordan. She retired as an inspector at Parker Hannifin in Clyde. Grace's greatest joy in life was her family; spoiling them, cooking for them, bringing them on vacation or simply spending time with them.



Grace is survived by her daughter, Paula (George Lauster) Marr of Lyons; her granddaughters Meghan (Justin) Gualtieri of Rome and Mackenzie (Fausto) Garcia of Rochester; great-grandson, Dominic Gualtieri; great-granddaughters Briella Gualtieri and Aliyah Garcia; her siblings Helen (Marlin) Douglas, Bob (Barb) Jordan, Ruth (Paul) Breakall, Mabel "Bitty" (Aubrey "Bub") Seager, James (Jackie) Jordan, Donna (Mike) Emhof, Debbie (Dan) Porterfield and William (Denise) Jordan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Billy and her sister, Gladys (James) MacCumbee.