Home

POWERED BY

Services
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3391
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
the Penn Yan United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace F Parsons


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace F Parsons Obituary
PENN YAN – Grace F. Parsons, 85, passed away on Friday (November 22, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, for Grace, at 11 a.m. on Saturday (December 7, 2019) at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made, in Grace's name, to the Penn Yan United Methodist Church or the Dresden United Methodist Church.

Grace was born on April 18, 1934 in DeRuyter, N.Y., to the late Amos and Marion Thomas Fox. She graduated from DeRuyter Central Rural High School in 1951 and from Cornell University in 1955. Grace worked in the Food Science Dept. at the Experiment Station in Geneva for 30 years. Some of Grace's hobbies were playing bridge at the Moose Club and knitting catnip mice for her friends' cats. She also played trombone in the Summer Band. Grace was a member of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church and an Associate Member of the Dresden United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her brother, John (Mary Peck) Fox of DeRuyter, N.Y.; nieces and nephews John (Ellen) Fox, Thomas Fox, Kathy (Kevin) Clark, Nancy (Mark) Haws, William (Hilda) Chappell, Mary Frankel, Elizabeth Reagan, Patricia (John) Wehrle, Alice (Brian) Schmidt, Sarah (Stu) Strickland, Margaret (TJ) McAvaney, Dawn Hicks, Michael (Peggy) Parsons and Tracy Taylor.

Grace was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Gene M. Parsons, on May 15, 2017; niece, Susan Chappell; and sister, Louise (Robert) Chappell.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -