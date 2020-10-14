1/1
Grace (Klein) French
1927 - 2020
WATERLOO - Grace (Klein) French, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Saturday (October 10, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 17) at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.

Grace was born on November 16, 1927 in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of the late William J. and Charlotte (Holland) Klein. Grace was very proud to be the second eldest of eight children. She was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School and a full-time homemaker and nana.

Grace was a woman of great faith and a life long communicant of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed being part of her parish community and made working at the St. Mary's Summer Festival a priority even into her nineties.

Grace was a people person, always ready to help those in need and generous to a fault. Everyone who knew Grace loved her. Grace's greatest joy was her family, and she was completely devoted to them. Grace was a phenomenal cook and hosted weekly Italian Sunday dinners for the entire family. Her sauce and meatballs were coveted by one and all. Music was a large part of Grace's life as she still listened to the big band sounds of her day, Perry Como and Frank Sinatra. Grace enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Grace was an avid Syracuse Orangemen and NY Yankees fan.

Grace is survived by her son, Michael (Cynthia) French; daughters Barbara (Robert) Didsbury and Patricia (Michael) Sabatine; grandchildren Ryan (Laura), Stephen (Sara) and Leah Didsbury, Michelle (Michael) Grillone, Christina (James) Guererri, Dominic (Rachael) French, Claire and Michael Sabatine; great-grandchildren Hudson, Vincenzo and Giovanni Grillone, Charlotte, Sienna and Hannah French, Dylan and Connor Didsbury; a sister, Charlotte (Robert) Lawton, sisters-in-law Linda (Richard) Klein and RoseMary (William) Klein; and many nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband and true love, Anthony J. French. After 70 years of marriage, Anthony passed away on August 15, 2020; her brothers William, Kenneth (Marion), John (Dorothy) and Richard Klein; sisters Joan and Catherine Klein; and sister-in-law, Jane (Samuel) Vanise.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Clifton Springs ICU.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

October 13, 2020
My Aunt Grace was not only a good mom and a super grandma but she was great Aunt. I loved her smile and great sense of humor. But most of all her dedication to family! You now can join the rest of your brothers and sisters and parents in heaven. We all know what that means when all the Klein’s get together. R.I.P Aunt Grace as your presence brightens the heavens. We love you! ❤❤ Mark Klein
Mark
Family
October 13, 2020
I had the honor of caring for Grace and Tony the past year and looked forward to her words of wisdom. The first thing we did every morning besides her hot cup of black coffee was say "Alexa, play Perry Como". My life has been so touched by her and her family.. I'm heart broken but know that she is with Tony where she wanted to be... This is one of the last pictures of the two of them together I have on my phone..was taken this past July ... Always cuddling on the couch together..
Laurie Guererri
Friend
October 13, 2020
I was blessed to have Gracie as my Godmother. She was the most wonderful person anyone could know.
Robin Christiano Ryan
Family
October 13, 2020
Gracie was the most wonderful person. My Godmother and I was so lucky to have her in my life. She was so devoted to her family. She made the best Italian cookies ever. My prayers go out to her family.
Robin Christiano Ryan
Family
