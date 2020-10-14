WATERLOO - Grace (Klein) French, 92, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Saturday (October 10, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 17) at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo, N.Y. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Grace was born on November 16, 1927 in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of the late William J. and Charlotte (Holland) Klein. Grace was very proud to be the second eldest of eight children. She was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School and a full-time homemaker and nana.



Grace was a woman of great faith and a life long communicant of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed being part of her parish community and made working at the St. Mary's Summer Festival a priority even into her nineties.



Grace was a people person, always ready to help those in need and generous to a fault. Everyone who knew Grace loved her. Grace's greatest joy was her family, and she was completely devoted to them. Grace was a phenomenal cook and hosted weekly Italian Sunday dinners for the entire family. Her sauce and meatballs were coveted by one and all. Music was a large part of Grace's life as she still listened to the big band sounds of her day, Perry Como and Frank Sinatra. Grace enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Grace was an avid Syracuse Orangemen and NY Yankees fan.



Grace is survived by her son, Michael (Cynthia) French; daughters Barbara (Robert) Didsbury and Patricia (Michael) Sabatine; grandchildren Ryan (Laura), Stephen (Sara) and Leah Didsbury, Michelle (Michael) Grillone, Christina (James) Guererri, Dominic (Rachael) French, Claire and Michael Sabatine; great-grandchildren Hudson, Vincenzo and Giovanni Grillone, Charlotte, Sienna and Hannah French, Dylan and Connor Didsbury; a sister, Charlotte (Robert) Lawton, sisters-in-law Linda (Richard) Klein and RoseMary (William) Klein; and many nieces and nephews.



Grace was preceded in death by her husband and true love, Anthony J. French. After 70 years of marriage, Anthony passed away on August 15, 2020; her brothers William, Kenneth (Marion), John (Dorothy) and Richard Klein; sisters Joan and Catherine Klein; and sister-in-law, Jane (Samuel) Vanise.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Clifton Springs ICU.

