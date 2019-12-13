|
|
SENECA FALLS – Guy W. Luffman, 69, of Thorpe Road, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at his residence.
Family and friends may attend Guy's Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Sunday (December 15) at Kuneytown Sportsmen's Club, 3735 Hoster Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y. The Waterloo American Legion/VFW Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the club at 1:30 p.m. There will be no prior calling hours.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to the .
Guy was born in Seneca Falls on July 8, 1950 the son of the late Charles and Margaret Dutton Luffman. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the Village of Seneca Falls where he was a Machine Equipment Operator. Guy was a member of the Kirk-Casey Post #3666, Seneca Falls. He loved to fish, camp, golf and for many years was an avid bowler.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Chilson Luffman of Seneca Falls, who he married on October 28, 1972; one daughter, Skeeter Ann (Keith) White of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grandsons Luke and Bo White, both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one sister, Tammy (Scott) Ridley of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; five brothers Judson (Robin) Luffman of Waterloo, N.Y., Charles (Nancy) Luffman Jr. of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Donald (Tammy) Luffman of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Wesley Luffman of Seneca Falls, N.Y., John (Judy) Luffman of Hamburg, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; Guy was predeceased by his son, Edwin Luffman who died February 11, 1986; his brother, Martin Luffman; and a nephew, Phillip Luffman.
