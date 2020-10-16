CLYDE - Hallie Marie Bates, 95, died on October 13, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.



Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday (October 19) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY. Burial will be in S. Butler Cemetery. Face masks will be required.



Mrs. Bates was born on December 28, 1924 the daughter of the late Frank and Lilla Born McCann in Coushatta, La. She was a member of the Christ Community Church in Clyde. Hallie was active in her church.



She is survived by a son, Kenneth Bates of Clyde; a daughter, Lynda (Daniel) Delisio of Clyde; five grandchildren Shelly (Richard) Koester, Blake Nardozzi, Blair Nardozzi, Danielle (Eric) Bloomer and Derek (Ashley Graves) Delisio; and five great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by five brothers and sisters.



Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.

