Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at the family residence
1437 Voak Rd.
Penn Yan, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the family residence
1437 Voak Rd.
Penn Yan, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Shady Ridge Church
Potter, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harlan Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan H. Martin


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harlan H. Martin Obituary
PENN YAN – Harlan H. Martin, age 29 years, 6 months, 1 day, died on November 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 7) at the family residence, 1437 Voak Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (November 8) at Shady Ridge Church in the Town of Potter. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.

Born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on May 1, 1990, Harlan was the son of Harvey M. Martin and Esther H. Martin; and the husband of Rachel F. Horst Martin, married April 21, 2011.

He was a member of Shady Ridge Church, Midwest Conference, and he was a farmer.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Rachel; are three children Travis Martin, Thelma Faye Martin and Harvey Martin; parents Harvey and Esther Martin; one brother and four sisters Barbara and Elon Zimmerman, Martha and Glen Zimmerman, Annetta and Rueben Martin, Clair and Jane Martin and Kristin and Clinton Martin; mother-in-law, Eva Jane F. Horst; maternal grandmother, Lena Z. Hurst.

Harlan was predeceased by his father-in-law, Noah M. Horst.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harlan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -