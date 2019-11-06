|
|
PENN YAN – Harlan H. Martin, age 29 years, 6 months, 1 day, died on November 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (November 7) at the family residence, 1437 Voak Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (November 8) at Shady Ridge Church in the Town of Potter. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on May 1, 1990, Harlan was the son of Harvey M. Martin and Esther H. Martin; and the husband of Rachel F. Horst Martin, married April 21, 2011.
He was a member of Shady Ridge Church, Midwest Conference, and he was a farmer.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Rachel; are three children Travis Martin, Thelma Faye Martin and Harvey Martin; parents Harvey and Esther Martin; one brother and four sisters Barbara and Elon Zimmerman, Martha and Glen Zimmerman, Annetta and Rueben Martin, Clair and Jane Martin and Kristin and Clinton Martin; mother-in-law, Eva Jane F. Horst; maternal grandmother, Lena Z. Hurst.
Harlan was predeceased by his father-in-law, Noah M. Horst.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019